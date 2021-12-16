Left Menu

It also gets adjustable brake and clutch levers, and a 5V USB charging point as standard, the company said.It is available with three-year unlimited kilometre warranty.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 13:32 IST
Benelli launches all-new adventure tourer bike TRK 251
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Superbike maker Benelli on Thursday launched its all-new adventure tourer model, TRK 251 in India priced at Rs 2.51 lakh (ex-showroom).

The TRK 251 is powered by a 250cc, single-cylinder engine with a peak power of 25.8 PS and 21.1 Nm of peak torque, the company said in a statement.

''The TRK 251 is an accessible and high-performance adventure tourer offering purposeful design, aggressive styling, ultra-comfortable ergonomics and engaging performance. With the launch of TRK 251, we are looking forward to add more customers to the Benelli family in the country who are dreaming to enter the adventure touring realm,'' Benelli India Managing Director Vikas Jhabakh said.

The bike is the newest member of the TRK range and it has an 18-litre fuel tank resulting in lesser fuel stops and uninterrupted ride hours. It also gets adjustable brake and clutch levers, and a 5V USB charging point as standard, the company said.

It is available with three-year unlimited kilometre warranty. The company had opened bookings earlier this month with a down payment of Rs 6,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

