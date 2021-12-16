Left Menu

Delhi's Ghazipur border partially reopens for traffic

It has been opened for all vehicles, Deputy Commissioner of Police outer north Brijesh Yadav had said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 13:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi’s Ghazipur border was partially reopened for traffic on Thursday after remaining closed for more than a year due to the farmers’ stir, police said.

According to officials, one of the carriageways at the border has been reopened for now and those coming from Vaishali, Ghaziabad can pass through the border to enter the national capital.

On Wednesday, the Delhi Police had allowed traffic movement as well as opened two carriageways at Singhu border after it dismantled all the barricades that were erected to prevent the protesting farmers from moving towards the national capital.

The Singhu Border on Delhi-Chandigarh highway had been the epicentre of the farmers' movement against the three central farm laws.

Farmers started leaving the protest site on the Delhi-Haryana border on Saturday after the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) suspended the agitation following the repeal of the farm laws and the government conceding to its other demands.

Besides the Singhu border, farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, had laid siege to Delhi's Tikri and Ghazipur borders on November 26 last year. The roads have already been cleared for commuters at the Tikri border and traffic is plying on the stretch, police had said.

