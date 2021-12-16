Left Menu

German wages barely grew in 2021 despite skyrocketing inflation

They are looking for any hints as to whether rising consumer prices lead to higher wages which could mark the start of a wage price spiral and lead to higher inflation also in the medium term. The decline in real wages bodes ill for future household spending which was the sole driver of gross domestic product growth in the third quarter in light of supply bottlenecks and production problems in the industrial sector.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-12-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 13:54 IST
German wages barely grew in 2021 despite skyrocketing inflation
  • Country:
  • Germany

German collectively agreed wages barely grew this year despite soaring inflation, data showed on Thursday, effectively leaving consumers with less money in their wallets, which could hurt future household spending in Europe's largest economy. The Federal Statistics Office said the negotiated wages of unionised employees rose by an average of 1.3% on the year in 2021, the smallest increase recorded since the office began compiling the data in 2010.

With consumer prices projected to rise by 3% this year, workers suffered an actual drop in real wages. Central bankers and policymakers are watching wage developments in the euro zone very closely. They are looking for any hints as to whether rising consumer prices lead to higher wages which could mark the start of a wage price spiral and lead to higher inflation also in the medium term.

The decline in real wages bodes ill for future household spending which was the sole driver of gross domestic product growth in the third quarter in light of supply bottlenecks and production problems in the industrial sector. Restrictions to break a fourth wave of coronavirus infections are likely to hurt retail sales and business in the services sector, knocking away Germany's last pillar of growth in the final quarter this year.

The new chancellor, Olaf Scholz from the centre-left Social Democrats, has vowed to raise the national minimum wage by around 25% to 12 euros an hour next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021