PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 13:54 IST
Supriya Lifescience IPO fully subscribed within few hours of opening for subscription
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
The initial public offer of Supriya Lifescience Ltd was fully subscribed within few hours of opening for subscription on Thursday on the back of a strong response from retail investors.

The offer received bids for 1,92,28,860 shares as against 1,45,28,299 shares on offer, as per data with the NSE till 1236 hours.

The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 6.68 times and those for non-institutional investors received 40 per cent subscription.

Supriya Lifescience's Initial Public Offer (IPO) has a fresh issue of up to Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 500 crore. The price range is Rs 265-274 per share.

On Wednesday, the company raised Rs 315 crore from anchor investors.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for funding capital expenditure requirements, repay debt and general corporate purpose.

Supriya Lifescience is one of the key Indian manufacturers and suppliers of active pharmaceuticals ingredients, with a focus on research and development.

ICICI Securities and Axis Capital are the managers to the offer.

