Global rally lifts UK shares ahead of BoE decision

Caught between a surge in inflation and the fast-spreading Omicron variant, the Bank of England remains in a tough spot as policymakers decide whether they should delay its first interest rate hike since the COVID-19 pandemic again or take action. Interest rate futures indicated a 66% chance that the BoE will raise rates to 0.25% from 0.1% when it announces its policy decision at 1200 GMT, up from less than 50% before the decade-high inflation numbers for November .

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-12-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 13:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
UK shares rose on Thursday, tracking gains in global markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve's strong economic outlook, while focus shifted to the Bank of England's meeting later in the day. The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 1.2% as of 0804 GMT, breaking a six-day slump on the Fed's upbeat tone despite ramping up stimulus removal plans.

Miners led the gains, up 2.0%, lifted by gains in copper prices on the improved risk sentiment. Caught between a surge in inflation and the fast-spreading Omicron variant, the Bank of England remains in a tough spot as policymakers decide whether they should delay its first interest rate hike since the COVID-19 pandemic again or take action.

Interest rate futures indicated a 66% chance that the BoE will raise rates to 0.25% from 0.1% when it announces its policy decision at 1200 GMT, up from less than 50% before the decade-high inflation numbers for November . Rate-sensitive banks added 0.9% ahead of the decision.

Fund manager Schroders plc gained 1.5% on news that it is in advanced talks to buy a 75% stake for about 360 million pounds ($475.52 million) in Greencoat Capital. Online fashion retailer Boohoo plunged 19% after warning that expectations for its 2021-22 year will be lower than previously guided, blaming higher returns, delivery disruptions and pandemic-related cost inflation.

