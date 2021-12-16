Left Menu

Swiss National Bank keeps expansive policy despite more expensive franc

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 16-12-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 14:03 IST
Swiss National Bank keeps expansive policy despite more expensive franc
The Swiss National Bank is keeping its ultra-loose monetary policy in place, the central bank said on Thursday, despite rising inflation and the Swiss franc hitting its highest valuation in six-and-a-half years.

The SNB kept its policy rate locked at -0.75%, as unanimously forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, as well as a commitment to conduct currency interventions to stem the rise of the safe-haven currency.

The central bank also kept its description of the franc as "highly valued," the same wording it has used since September 2017. Since then the franc has appreciated 10% versus the euro to reach its highest level since July 2015.

Also Read: Swiss tighten COVID-19 curbs to tackle 'critical' situation

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

