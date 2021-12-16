Knowledge Lens' Industrial IoT Platform, iLens rebranded as UnifyTwin

Left Menu

Knowledge Lens today announced that their IIoT Platform, iLens has been rebranded as UnifyTwin by combining both Connected Factory and Connected Worker together in a single unified Industry 5.0 offering.

UnifyTwin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Knowledge Lens today announced that their IIoT Platform, iLens has been rebranded as UnifyTwin by combining both Connected Factory and Connected Worker together in a single unified Industry 5.0 offering. The rebranding comes shortly after Knowledge Lens was recognized as a Niche Player in the 2021 Gartner ® Magic Quadrant™ Report for Industrial IoT Platforms.

With over 7+ years of domain expertise in the IIoT space, their solutions are trusted by Fortune 500 companies and 4000+ customers and industry leaders in various sectors such as Manufacturing, Automation, Pharmaceutical, Retail, among others across India, United States, and Middle East regions. Knowledge Lens has successfully transformed manufacturing companies into Smart Enterprises by implementing contextualized Intelligent IoT Apps using their Industrial IoT Platform deployed either on cloud or on-premise.

Now rebranded as UnifyTwin, the product company is established in the United States under UnifyTwin Inc., to further expand its global presence across the world. UnifyTwin will be the first Industry 5.0 IIoT Platform delivering No-Code Intelligent Apps by unifying human and machine intelligence to drive predictable outcomes eliminating digital blindspots.

Leveraging the foundational knowledge graph, UnifyTwin is able to capture untapped tribal knowledge from the shop floor and combine it with Machine Learning to provide accurate recommendations to frontline workers. Sudheesh Narayanan, CEO at Knowledge Lens and Managing Director of UnifyTwin, Inc. commented, "We are excited to be recognized as a Niche Player in the Industrial IoT Platforms market by Gartner based on our Industry 4.0 offering. We strongly believe that our next generation Industry 5.0 solution, UnifyTwin will take us to the Leader quadrant, as we not only leverage machine data but also contextualize human intelligence to create predictable ultra-efficient operations and eliminate digital blind spots. The demand for Industrial IoT and Digital Transformation is emerging across industries as we move towards the next wave of Industrial Revolution."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

