Touchwood Entertainment limited announces the release of India's first Digital Makeup Reality Web Series - MakeMeUp

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI/ATK): Touchwood Entertainment Ltd. (NSE: TOUCHWOOD), the leading event management company, proudly announces the release of MakeMeUp, a reality web series to find the Makeup Artist of the Year. The series will be available on Hungama Play, Hotstar, Amazon fire TV stick, Mi Led Tv, One Plus Tv, TCL, Zeas Net +, Vi Movies & Tv, Mx player, Tata Sky, Sony, Cloud Walker, Toshiba, Dish Smart stick, Hisense, Msmit, Act Stream Tv 4k, VeWD.

MakeMeUp - is an initiative cultivated by the leadership of TOUCHWOOD ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED to create a community of professionals and aspiring Makeup Artists across the country. Other than having a digital community on various Social Media channels, MakeMeUp also has an online platform for bookings of Salons, buying beauty and Makeup products and much more. Another initiative, School of Makeup is already underway with the first batch starting in January 2022. MakeMeUp now aspires to reach out to millions of people across the world with the release of India's first ever digital make up reality series across various OTT platforms.

MakeMeUp Web Series Highlights: The MakeMeUp Web Series is a digital reality series looking to find the Makeup Artist of the Year. From thousands of entries, 16 contestants were finalised and after 10 challenges, 1 winner was announced. The Winner and runner up received a scholarship from the prestigious London School of Makeup.

The show also features prominent makeup artists as the Judges. Ms. Chandni Singh is the main judge throughout the show and each episode features a guest judge from the industry. Anu Kaushik, Guneet Virdi, Leena Bhushan, Kriti DS, Sahil Malhotra, Gomit Chopra, Iza Setia, Chandni Girdhar, Prateek Sachdeva and Param Sahib are all prominent names from the industry who are appearing on the show as guest judges. The show is produced by Touchwood Entertainment Limited and is directed by Karun Punchhi. It has released on Hungama Play on the 10th of December 2021 and will be releasing on Hotstar on the 14th of December 2021.

Commenting on the show, Producer, Vijay Arora, said: Makeup artists are a very dynamic and flourishing community and until recently there was no single platform to recognise their talent and flair. God makes beautiful people and Makeup artists are the ones who enhance their beauty. We at MakeMeUp want to create a platform where these talented artists can be rewarded and recognised. The show is a global platform we have created for aspiring Makeup artists to showcase their talent.

Commenting on the show, producer Kanika Bablani, said: I can't bring myself to express the plethora of emotions I'm feeling right now! MakeMeUp the show aims at recognising the budding talent & providing for them a platform where they are recognised & credited! The show gives all aspiring MUA's an opportunity to showcase their skills to the world! Producing & conceptualising the show has been an incredible experience, lots of love to the entire cast & crew of the show!

Commenting on the show, Executive Producer, Tunvey Gogia, said: MakeMeUp is a heartfelt and genuine effort to give an opportunity and a platform to young and upcoming Makeup artists and I was very excited and am very proud to be a part of this show. Season one was done under the cloud of the pandemic but nevertheless the entire team put up a great show and now I am really excited about season 2 of the show and we are already working towards creating a bigger and grander series.

