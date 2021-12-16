Left Menu

RCF Kapurthala rolls out 1st 3-phase ethernet-based electric train

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 14:25 IST
RCF Kapurthala rolls out 1st 3-phase ethernet-based electric train
  • Country:
  • India

State-run engineering firm BHEL on Thursday said the first 3-phase Ethernet-based AC electric train equipped with the company's manufactured electrics has rolled out from Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala.

The 12-coach Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) train is equipped with a 3-phase IGBT-based converter and inverter designed and developed by BHEL, a company statement said.

The Ethernet-based Train Control Management System which provides advanced control features, has been developed in-house in collaboration with a global OEM (original equipment manufacturer), the statement added.

With a focus on passenger comfort and safety, this AC MEMU train is designed for speeds of up to 110 kmph which will make travel faster and comfortable for passengers.

A touchscreen-based user-friendly driver display unit is also installed for easy monitoring and control of the MEMU Train. An air-conditioned driving cab with an ergonomically designed driver desk provides a comfortable driving environment to the driver, the statement added.

Notably, the MEMU also features a technologically advanced regenerative braking system which feeds braking energy back to the overhead supply line which can be utilised within the system by other trains in the same feeding zone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021