RCF Kapurthala rolls out 1st 3-phase ethernet-based electric train

State-run engineering firm BHEL on Thursday said the first 3-phase Ethernet-based AC electric train equipped with the company's manufactured electrics has rolled out from Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala.

The 12-coach Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) train is equipped with a 3-phase IGBT-based converter and inverter designed and developed by BHEL, a company statement said.

The Ethernet-based Train Control Management System which provides advanced control features, has been developed in-house in collaboration with a global OEM (original equipment manufacturer), the statement added.

With a focus on passenger comfort and safety, this AC MEMU train is designed for speeds of up to 110 kmph which will make travel faster and comfortable for passengers.

A touchscreen-based user-friendly driver display unit is also installed for easy monitoring and control of the MEMU Train. An air-conditioned driving cab with an ergonomically designed driver desk provides a comfortable driving environment to the driver, the statement added.

Notably, the MEMU also features a technologically advanced regenerative braking system which feeds braking energy back to the overhead supply line which can be utilised within the system by other trains in the same feeding zone.

