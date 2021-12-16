Suguna Foods launches click and mortar business Delfrez, to launch 1,000 outlets

Left Menu

Suguna Foods, a Rs 9,000 crore Indian poultry major, on Thursday announced the launch of its first click and mortar brand, Delfrez. The newly launched brand Delfrez will be in both online and offline retail format that will house diverse poultry products from the house of Suguna.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-12-2021 14:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Suguna Foods, a Rs 9,000 crore Indian poultry major, on Thursday announced the launch of its first click and mortar brand, Delfrez. The move comes as part of Suguna's strategic brand restructuring at a group level, which was unveiled today, it said in a statement. The newly launched brand Delfrez will be in both online and offline retail format that will house diverse poultry products from the house of Suguna. The group has invested over Rs 100 crore in the new brand and plans to launch over 1,000 outlets by 2025, the statement said.

Delfrez will be available in leading online & offline channels like Big Basket, Grofers, Jio Mart, and Swiggy, it said, adding Delfrez will house an array of products which would be into Ready to Eat, Ready to Cook, and Marinates segments. Chairman - Suguna Group, Soundararajan, said: “This rebranding exercise is a major initiative that we have undertaken to be relevant in today's digital world''.

