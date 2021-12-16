PSU bank strike: Banking services in Rajasthan hit

Banking services were hit in Rajasthan on Thursday where employees and officers of public sector banks went on a two-day strike to protest against the central government's move of privatisation.

The bank employees held a demonstration outside SBI office near Ambedkar circle here.

“Transaction worth Rs 20,000 crore will be affected in two days due to the strike which is against privatisation. 25,000 officers and employees working in more than 4,000 branches of the public sector banks are participating in the strike in the state,” state convener of the United Forum of Bank Unions, Mahesh Mishra said.

Services like cash deposits, withdrawal and cheque clearance were affected, though ATMs functioned normally.

