Left Menu

BEML, RITES ink pact, to jointly bid for Metro systems, export of rolling stock

BEML Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with RITES Limited, a leading transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering company, to explore and jointly bid for opportunities in the fields of Metro systems and export of rolling stock.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-12-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 14:34 IST
BEML, RITES ink pact, to jointly bid for Metro systems, export of rolling stock
  • Country:
  • India

BEML Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with RITES Limited, a leading transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering company, to explore and jointly bid for opportunities in the fields of Metro systems and export of rolling stock. As part of the MoU, RITES will provide expertise in design, engineering, marketing and any other support that may be required for tapping domestic and overseas opportunities while BEML will be responsible for manufacturing of customised metro coaches and rolling stock a BEML statement said. ''The MoU will allow both companies to leverage each other's expertise and technologies to opitimise operations and expand on a global level,'' it said. It would enable BEML and RITES to jointly bid and provide the entire spectrum of services from design, manufacture to operations & maintenance for the existing and upcoming Metro systems as well as export of rolling stock and related services. ''The collaboration will not only create a platform to enable exploration of business opportunities around the globe, but also facilitate knowledge sharing to strengthen respective organisations' operations,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021