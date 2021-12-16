Norway hikes interest rates, with more to come

Norway's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate on Thursday as widely expected, and said more hikes will likely follow next year despite an ongoing surge of coronavirus infections and the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Norges Bank's monetary policy committee raised the sight deposit rate to 0.50% from 0.25%, its second hike in three months, as predicted out of 22 economists polled by Reuters and in line with the central bank's own plan.

