Left Menu

EaseMyTrip acquires YoloBus for undisclosed amount

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 14:44 IST
EaseMyTrip acquires YoloBus for undisclosed amount
  • Country:
  • India

Online travel platform EaseMyTrip on Thursday said it is acquiring YoloBus, a next-generation premium intercity mobility platform, for an undisclosed amount to expand its non-air business.

The acquisition includes the brand name of YoloBus, its technology, team, running business and data expertise, the company said in a statement.

EaseMyTrip will leverage YoloBus' full-stack technology-enabled platform to offer an enhanced and superior bus travel experience with safe, clean, comfortable and connected buses for seamless intercity travel, it added.

Commenting on the acquisition, EaseMyTrip co-founder Rikant Pittie said, ''Tech-enabled bus mobility is the future, and we are expecting to witness a phenomenal growth in the coming period''.

Stating that YoloBus has carved a niche for itself in the mobility sector, he said, ''We are confident that its tech-backed mobility solutions will be a huge draw for travellers and will further strengthen EaseMyTrip's position in the segment''.

Last year, YoloBus had raised Series-A funding, at a valuation of Rs 84 crore, from marquee investors like Nexus Venture Partners and India Quotient.

It runs on a mobility template taking care of the operational side of the business, including scheduling of buses, ticketing, customer service, and network planning. Over 3 lakh customers have travelled using its platform across 250 plus routes, connecting major tier-I cities to tier II and III cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021