Left Menu

Jindal Stainless eyes Rs 500-cr revenue from chequered sheet biz in 3 years

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 14:48 IST
Jindal Stainless eyes Rs 500-cr revenue from chequered sheet biz in 3 years
  • Country:
  • India

Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) is aiming to garner a revenue of Rs 500 crore from its hot-rolled stainless steel chequered sheet business over the next three years.

The current size of the chequered sheet market in India is 2,00,000 tonnes annually and is growing at an annual rate of 8 per cent, the stainless steel player said in a statement on Thursday.

In the statement, JSL said, the company has launched India's first branded chequered stainless steel sheet with brand name Infinity.

The company aims to capture 20 per cent market share over the next three years, amounting to an additional business potential of Rs 500 crore from the new business.

The product was launched by JSL Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal at the 'International Railway Equipment Exhibition 2021' organized by industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

''The launch of our branded stainless steel chequered sheet is another step towards bringing in quality consciousness for the end-customer. We are targeting annual sales of 40,000 tonnes (of the product).

''Although chequered sheets have been in use for transport and industrial applications, stainless steel chequered sheets, given their remarkably superior offerings, are sure to change the dynamics within this category,'' Jindal said.

Chequered sheets find applications in flooring of factories and plants, automobile (bus and trucks) steps and floors, railway track bridges, architectural stairs and flooring etc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021