New Ginger Hotel is being constructed by all-woman team in Santa Cruz, Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): Committed towards driving women empowerment and creating an equitable workplace across industries, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) has collaborated with TATA Projects Limited for the construction of the new Ginger hotel at Santacruz, Mumbai by an all-women engineering team. This marquee project is a significant step forward in promoting varied opportunities for women in other-wise traditionally male-dominated industries such as construction.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, stated, "At IHCL, we are committed to providing equal opportunities for all. Today, the world is marching towards a future where women are continuing to push the boundaries across sectors. This partnership with Tata Projects Limited reiterates this belief. We are proud of the all-woman team helming the construction of the all new Ginger Santacruz." The 371-room hotel with a built-up area of over 19,000 sq. m will be constructed over a course of 19 months. The building process will incorporate the latest construction techniques and technologies. Located at a prime location in close proximity to Mumbai Airport and Western Express Highway, this will be a flagship Ginger hotel and is being constructed by one of India's leading construction companies - Tata Projects Limited.

Vinayak Deshpande, Managing Director - TATA Projects Limited, said, "The Ginger hotel project is progressing well under the leadership of an all-woman team. This is reflective of the culture of the Company, which encourages women to embrace diverse roles in the workplace. The success of this team is important for motivating more women to build their careers in the construction and engineering sector. Another key feature is that new technologies such as BIM and 3D is also being deployed to ensure on-time and quality construction." IHCL has been on a continuous journey of empowering women including the recently launched all-woman run luxury residences in Chennai. The company has implemented various other industry-leading practices such as 'Extended Maternity Leave', compulsory creche facilities, medical reimbursement for family expansion including IVF treatments, amongst others. Tata Projects' policies have created platforms for women employees to participate in different functions of the business at all levels, gain experience in their fields, and achieve their career aspirations.

Rahul Shah, COO - TATA Projects Limited, said, "The commitment and effectiveness of Debashree and her all-woman team is remarkable and visible to all. A special mention needs to be made of their handling of multiple stakeholders such as site supervisors, contractors, workers, local administration officials and client."

