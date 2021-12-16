HMSI's 2nd wind turbine system in Gujarat goes on stream

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday said its second wind turbine system at Bhanvad in Gujarat has gone on stream, which will help the company meet over 50 per cent of the energy requirements from hybrid renewable resources across all its four manufacturing plants.

The wind turbine system at Bhanvad is around 350 km from the company's Vithalapur two-wheeler manufacturing plant.

Built with an investment of Rs 17.6 crore, Honda will now produce total 4.7 MW wind energy including its first wind turbine system (2 MW capacity) installed at Radhanpur in Gujarat last year, HMSI said in a statement.

''HMSI will now meet over 50 per cent of total energy requirements at its four manufacturing plants in Manesar (Haryana), Tapukara (Rajasthan), Narsapura (Karnataka) and Vithalapur (Gujarat) from renewable energy resources,'' the company said.

HMSI Managing Director, President & CEO Atsushi Ogata said,''As a company aware of its responsibility towards the society, now and in the future, energy security is a key focus area for us at Honda. By reducing our thermal power consumption, HMSI is moving closer towards Honda's long-term environmental vision to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.'' Stating that the inauguration of the second wind turbine in Gujarat is yet another step towards reducing the environmental impact of the company's products and business activities, he said,''We continue to remain committed in our efforts towards protecting the natural environment.'' HMSI said it has been harnessing solar and wind energy for sustaining future generations and has been consistently investing in sustainable resources for power generation.

''Generating close to 66 MW electricity every year, all HMSI manufacturing facilities across India harness renewable energy sources for meeting the company's diverse energy requirements,'' it added.

For FY20-21, HMSI generated more than 77 million kwh units of electricity from renewable resources while offsetting over 55,000 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions in the environment, the company claimed.

