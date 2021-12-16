Smartr Logistics plans to expand operations to 100 cities by 2022

Smartr Logistics on Thursday said it is looking to more than double its presence to 100 cities with 150 smart service centres by next year. Besides, the company also aims to onboard 1,500 full-time employees in 2022 from 600 at present, it said in a release. Many of these employees will receive attractive ESOP schemes, not prevalent in the logistic industry, said the new-age startup, which commenced operations in October this year with its door-to-door services. At present, it operates across 45 cities and over 65 service centres with 600 full-time employees. Smartr Logistics offers first and last mile services to its customers. ''We are evolving with every passing day. We have aggressive growth plans while maintaining the service quality at the highest levels. Our aim is to reach 100 cities by December 2022 and over 300 cities across India in the next 3 years,'' said Yogesh Dhingra, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Smartr Logistics. The company commenced operations with three sets of air express products -- Aerex Prime, Aerex Kargo and Aerex eComm, he said, adding that it plans to launch ground logistics in 2022 and warehousing solutions for B2B and B2C customers by 2023. Smart Express uses air linehaul with a direct link between origin and destination for faster transit and minimal trans-shipment and have a 24x7 customer support team to keep an eye on the shipment till it reaches the destination, he said. The startup had in August 2021 received Rs 100 crore funding in the seed round led by IIFL India Private Equity Fund and Smiti Holding & Trading Company (Jalaj Dani family office). Promoter and founder Yogesh Dhingra and other co-founders also participated in this round.

