Global rally lifts UK shares before BoE decision, Domino's soars

Miners led the gains, adding 2.1% on strong copper prices. Domino's Pizza Group jumped to the top of the mid-cap FTSE 250 index after raising its medium-term sales forecast and saying it had reached an agreement with its franchisees over commercial terms for profit-sharing.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-12-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 15:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
UK shares rose on Thursday as upbeat economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve powered global risk sentiment ahead of a Bank of England meeting, while Domino's Pizza Group surged more than 27%. The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 1%, breaking a six-day slump on the Fed's upbeat tone despite the central bank ramping up stimulus removal plans. Miners led the gains, adding 2.1% on strong copper prices.

Domino's Pizza Group jumped to the top of the mid-cap FTSE 250 index after raising its medium-term sales forecast and saying it had reached an agreement with its franchisees over commercial terms for profit-sharing. Caught between a surge in inflation and the fast-spreading Omicron variant, the Bank of England remains in a tough spot as policymakers decide whether they should delay its first interest rate hike since the COVID-19 pandemic again or take action.

"Normally investors have a really good idea of what decision the bank was going to make because it is signposted ahead of time. But what happened in November has knocked people's confidence, they're just not sure which way the BoE is going to jump," said Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell. The British central bank kept borrowing costs unchanged in November, surprising markets that had bet on the first rate hike since the pandemic.

"If the market expected an interest rate rise, we would be seeing a lot more movement at the top for our financial industries, and that's not happening. Most investors think that we're not going to see any kind of a change." Interest rate futures indicated a 66% chance that the BoE will raise rates to 0.25% from 0.1% when it announces its policy decision at 1200 GMT, up from less than 50% before the decade-high inflation numbers for November.

Rate-sensitive banks added 1.2% ahead of the decision. Online fashion retailer Boohoo plunged 14.3% after warning that expectations for its 2021-22 year will be lower than previously guided, blaming higher returns, delivery disruptions and pandemic-related cost inflation.

