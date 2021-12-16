Sai Life Sciences commences recruitment of 100+ scientists for its fast-growing drug discovery business

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sai Life Sciences, a leading global Contract Research, Development & Manufacturing Organization (CRO-CDMO), today commenced recruitment for 100+ scientific positions across medicinal chemistry and biology to bolster the company's plans of achieving scale, scope and speed in its Discovery business. All these positions will be based at the company's Integrated Research & Development campus in Hyderabad, India. The full list of open positions can be viewed here.

Making the announcement, Krishna Kanumuri, CEO & Managing Director, Sai Life Sciences said, ''These are exciting times for all of us at Sai Life Sciences! The investments we have made as part of Sai Nxt are finding resonance with biotech and pharmaceutical innovators globally, especially as our global delivery model is bringing value to our customers through an optimal blend of talent, speed, and cost efficiency.'' The present recruitment drive is aimed at increasing capacity in India to meet the growing demand for the company's discovery services. In recent months, the company has doubled the headcount at both; its Boston and Manchester sites.

Sai Life Sciences is currently at the halfway mark of its organizational transformative initiative, Sai Nxt. Backed by an investment commitment of US$150M and envisaged as a 4-year program from 2019 to 2023, it aims to drive transformation across three core areas: (1) People & culture (2) Processes & automation (3) Infrastructure & scientific capabilities. So far, the company has already invested US$100M, enabling an upsurge in the company's capabilities, augmenting its standing as a global CRO-CDMO offering cutting edge solutions to innovator pharma and biotech companies.

The company is looking to on-board top-notch global scientific talent with M.Sc./ Ph.D / Post Doctorates in synthetic organic / analytical chemistry from reputed academic institutions, and experience in global pharma R&D of up to 20 years, for various roles across levels in medicinal chemistry, biology, DMPK and toxicology. The full list of open positions can be viewed here.

About Sai Life Sciences Sai Life Sciences is a full-service CRO-CDMO that works with innovator pharma and biotech companies globally, to accelerate the discovery, development and commercialisation of complex small molecules. The company has over 2200 employees across its facilities in India, UK and USA. Sai Life Sciences is privately held and backed by global investors, TPG Capital and HBM Healthcare Investments. https://www.sailife.com/ Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1710340/Sai_Life_Sciences_Recruitment.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1044186/Sai_Life_Sciences_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)