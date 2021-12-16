Left Menu

American Precoat Opens First-of-Its-Kind Automotive-Grade Electro Galvanized Steel Plant in India

Running Full-throttle endorsing Vocal for Local New Delhi, 16 December 2021 In what could be described only as a game-changing, strategic development in the steel industry of the country, American Precoat Specialty Pvt. Ltd.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 15:22 IST
American Precoat Opens First-of-Its-Kind Automotive-Grade Electro Galvanized Steel Plant in India
  • Country:
  • India

Running Full-throttle endorsing ‘Vocal for Local’ New Delhi, 16 December 2021: In what could be described only as a game-changing, strategic development in the steel industry of the country, American Precoat Specialty Pvt. Ltd. has set up its continuous Electro-Galvanized Steel plant in India at Valsad, Gujarat.

What makes the move all the more alluring for the Indian auto mobile industry is that the plant is developing and manufacturing automotive-grade EG Steel. It is the first of its kind from the company in India, an economy that spends millions of dollars every year importing EG Steel from suppliers such as South Korea, China, and Taiwan to meet the requirements of its local automobile industries.

American Precoat ensures that the market’s need for the automotive-grade EG Steel will be met with a focus on the idea of ‘Vocal for Local’.

Speaking to our special correspondent, Dr Shubh Gautam, the Promoter and Chief Technical Architect of American Precoat Specialty, said, “American Precoat makes an absolute substitute of the imported steel and stands tall with its head held high as a landmark to refrain our nation’s exchequer to be loaded with millions of dollars, to import the EG still from outside the territory of our country.” He also spoke about the need to make the steel industry in India self-sufficient. “What we are doing is a mass example to promote the idea of ‘Make in India”, he added.

What Shubh Gautam brings with him is a long-term vision for the country’s automobile manufacturing industry, which even now depends on steel imports.

With American Precoat’s EG Steel plant in India, Mr. Gautam aims to change that for good.

A multi-faceted entity, American Precoat serves customers around the globe with products ranging from special steel, polymer blend alloys coil coatings, to specialty coatings among a gamut of other products.

For more information, log on to: https://americanprecoat.com/ PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021