Under their new brand identity - 'Beautiful is You', Kaya introduces CoolSculpting (Registered), a revolutionary, body sculpting technology

#SculptThatPerfectBod - a one of a kind offering, targeted towards body perfectionists by Kaya India NEW DELHI, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaya, India's leading skincare and largest dermatologist network enabled brand, has recently launched a new service- CoolSculpting (Registered), symbolic of a strategic realignment with its ever growing uber, urban consumer base. This new customizable, non-surgical and non-invasive contouring technology is for those who seek body perfection and precision. Kaya is opening the doors to a whole new approach that blends dermatological expertise, a refined sense of aesthetics and a culture of caring for your body. CoolSculpting (Registered) is a widely recognized, innovative technology offered by Allergan Healthcare India Pvt Ltd., for body sculpting as an enhanced alternative to surgery, with little to no downtime. It is US FDA-cleared, safe, pain-free and an effective solution to treating pockets of undesired fat in troubled body parts.

Kaya advances its commitment towards enabling everyone to find their own beautiful! Punctuated by the brand's new purpose fueled mantra, ''Beautiful is You'', Kaya will continue to bring alleviated personalization to help consumers discover products and services that are right for their unique selves. Moving in that direction, the futuristic technology of CoolSculpting (Registered) is set to become yet another pinnacle for building an expert skincare and body solution destination of the future.

Rajiv Nair, Group CEO - Kaya said, ''We are extremely excited about this launch. It's innovative, it's pioneering, it's expertise in dermats, in technique, in technology. As a trend-setting fashion and lifestyle hub, India residents, both men and women, are seen pushing the boundaries in an effort to look and feel in shape. A growing demand for body contouring procedures in the country is being witnessed as a trusted method of sculpting muscles to regain a well-contoured form. We have received great response from our launch in Middle-East and are eager to bring CoolSculpting (Registered) to Kaya India.'' Speaking on the launch, Samyukta Ganesh Iyer, VP and Head of Marketing - Kaya said, ''Kaya's new refreshed rebrand - Beautiful is You, speaks the millennial and Gen Z narrative of ''you do you'' and ''inclusivity''. #SculptThatPerfectBod, is for that perfectionist who will wake up at 5.a.m. and hit the gym while the rest of the world hits the snooze button. Body Sculpting is that beautiful helping hand for the fitness freak, the health fanatic, the body crafter who despite his/her best efforts is unable to shrug off that last bit of stubborn fat - it's that final finishing touch, the masterstroke to create the perfect work of art - your body. It's an active lifestyle choice for the ones who have chosen to and they are often judged erroneously for being too obsessed with their bodies. At Kaya, we salute this spirit in our deep-seated value - inclusivity. It's your choice, your freedom and one should be able to do as they deem fit as you know best what your own definition of beauty is.'' CoolSculpting (Registered) works through the technical process of Cryolipolysis, which delivers accurately controlled cooling to focus on the fat cells underneath the skin while contouring the body. By treating these cells through crystallization (freezing), over long haul, the body naturally eliminates these dead cells leaving you with a sense of renewed transformation. Kaya Clinics has added this treatment to its extensive portfolio of offerings, directed to reduce visible bulges and reshaping the thighs, abdomen, and flanks, upper arm, back, abs, stomach, chin area etc, performed by its team of specialists.

Priced at INR 45,000/- onwards per session, the CoolSculpting (Registered) treatment is available across select Kaya clinics in Delhi, followed by launching across other cities.

Kaya Clinics: Pacific Mall, Shop No.15, 1st Floor, Tagore Garden, Najafgarh Road, Near Subash Nagar Metro Station, New Delhi 110018 F-16, sector - 18, Noida, Near Kalyan Jewelers, 201301 GK2, M-67 (Market), Greater Kailash Part-II, Above ICICI Bank, New Delhi 110048 DLF Gurgaon, SF- 105/106, 1st Floor, DLF Phase 4, Galleria Market, Above Cafe Coffee Day Haryana 122009 About Kaya Limited: Kaya Ltd. provides customized and personalized skin and hair care solutions through over 70 Kaya Clinics across India. 18+ years of enabling beautiful skin fueled by intense curiosity to constantly evolve and mirror our audience's mindsets. Kaya delivers flawless skin and healthy hair through expert skin and hair care solutions that includes services in the areas of Acne/Acne-scar Reduction, Brightening, Pigmentation, Anti-Aging, Laser Hair Reduction, etc. along with regular beauty enhancement services.

Kaya has developed a range of more than 60 products and 600 services with the help of our expert dermatologists ranging from daily essentials to specialized ones that work across skin and hair care problems. Kaya offers personalized solutions by 140 expert dermatologists delivered through a synergistic combination of products and services backed by state-of-the-art safe skincare technologies.

The new AI skin assessment led website brings the offline customized experience into an online digital format. For more information, visit - kaya.in PWR PWR

