Left Menu

Banking services take a hit in TN following strike call by employee unions

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-12-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 15:53 IST
Banking services take a hit in TN following strike call by employee unions
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Dec 16 (PTI): Banking services like clearing of cheques and other transactions in Tamil Nadu were largely hit following the two-day strike call by the employees' union protesting against the Centre's move towards privatisation of public sector banks.

Section of bank employees, representing the All India Bank Employees Union wearing black badges, staged a protest in Chennai, raised slogans against the Centre's move as part of the strike.

In Tamil Nadu, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) threw its weight behind the strike by offering its 'total support' to the protest.

''The DMK was extending its support to the strike after union representatives apprised party president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on the just reasons behind the agitation,'' party general secretary Durai Murugan had said.

Early this month, AIBEA officials led by its general secretary C H Venkatachalam had called on Stalin at the Secretariat here, seeking the Tamil Nadu government's support for the strike.

Terming the strike a 'total' success, Venkatachalam said the privatisation of public sector banks would 'jeopardise' the interests of the common people and backward regions of the country. ''We are opposed to any such retrograde move'', he said.

Bank employees were conscious that bank privatisation would not be in the interest of the country, economy as it would affect jobs and future prospects, he said.

''In the three clearing centres of Mumbai, New Delhi and Chennai, about 39 lakh cheques worth about Rs 37,000 crore could not be taken up for clearance,'' he said in a statement.

Employees of public sector banks, old generation private banks, workmen employees of foreign banks, as well as employees of regional rural banks took part in the strike, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021