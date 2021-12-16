Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Thursday said 70 corporates have signed up on its platform that offers instant payments and collections to or from their channel partners.

The platform was launched last year.

The platform, which also includes financing solutions for distributors, has been adopted by companies, including ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, Asian Paints, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Exide Industries, Hero Cycles and Hindustan Unilever, according to a statement.

*** *Kumarmangalam Birla conferred with 'global entrepreneur of the year' award Billionaire Kumarmangalam Birla has been conferred with the 'global entrepreneur of the year' award by The Indus Entrepreneurs at a ceremony in Dubai.

Birla has become the first Indian to be conferred with this award.

Others feted at the event include Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Satya Nadella, as per a statement. *** *New Ginger hotel in Santacruz being constructed by all-woman team Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Thursday said it has collaborated with Tata Projects for the construction of a new Ginger hotel at Santacruz in Mumbai by an all-woman engineering team. The 371-room hotel will be constructed in 19 months incorporating the latest construction techniques and technologies, IHCL said in a statement.

''We are committed to providing equal opportunities for all. This partnership with Tata Projects reiterates this belief. We are proud of the all-woman team helming the construction of the all new Ginger Santacruz, Mumbai,” IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said. *** *Fable Fintech launches plug and play platform for open banking adoption Fable Fintech, a global banking infrastructure SaaS (software as a service) company, has launched the API Hub -- a plug and play platform for open banking adoption.

The API Hub would help banks to improve onboarding and integration experience for its large and medium corporate banking customers, ERP systems, aggregators and pay-out partners for cross border, FX and trade transactions, the company said in a release.

''Given our deep-rooted sector understanding, coupled with diverse technical expertise, we have developed a library of APIs to empower our clients, better adapt and integrate with the dynamic banking needs across cross border payments, FX and trade transactions. ''In time, we will continue adding newer APIs to build a system-agnostic gateway to new-age open banking,'' Naushad Contractor, Founder & CEO of Fable Fintech, said.

The company has processed around 8 million transactions aggregating to an estimated USD 14 billion.

