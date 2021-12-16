Ramgarh bandh affects normal life

Left Menu

PTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 16-12-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 16:07 IST
The dawn to dusk Ramgarh bandh called by the Ramgarh Chamber of Commerce and Industries (RCCI) on Thursday to protest the change of route of Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani express via Lohardaga and cancellation of Ranchi-Chopan express by Railways affected normal life in the district headquarters town and other parts of the district.

All shops, markets and business establishments downed their shutters since morning to express solidarity with the bandh, claimed Pankaj Prasad Tiwari, president of RCCI.

The roads wore a deserted look as majority of the vehicles remained off the road.

Tiwari described the bandh as “big success” and thanked traders and people of the district for extending their support to the bandh.

Vijay Mewar, state vice president, Udyog Bharti claimed the route diversion of Rajdhani express and cancellation of Ranchi-Chopan express has affected business and industries badly in Ramgarh.

Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Ramgarh, Md Javed Hussain said the district administration deployed adequate security force to maintain law and order during the bandh and there was no report of any violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

