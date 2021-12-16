QuickShift launches same-day delivery service QS-Rapid in Delhi-NCR

Expanding its countrywide presence, omnichannel fulfilment services provider QuickShift on Tuesday said it has launched its same-day delivery service QS-Rapid in Delhi-NCR.

With this, the company will cater to the consumers' growing needs by ensuring all deliveries across the Delhi-NCR region are done within the same day, it said.

The service has been rolled out to cater to the online orders received for D2C (direct-to-consumer) brands on its system to be delivered on the same day to its customers and to facilitate emerging and established players ready to reach their customers fast. Besides, it also aims at ensuring last-mile deliveries with competent order processing, returns management, COD (cash-on-delivery) processing, storage and technology, the company said. QuickShift said it has set a target of providing unique supply chain solutions for large and small enterprises for product deliveries to happen on time and the launch of the service is a part of this target. QuickShift founder Anshul Goenka said, ''Delhi is the national hub of business with a nine times bigger market. Its robust connectivity across NCR regions and neighbouring states, catering to growing urban demands, makes it a prime location for Quickshift to launch the same-day delivery service.'' He stated that consumers want quick, easy and accessible products straight to their door.

Goenka added that the same-day delivery is a game-changer as it combines the immediate product availability of brick-and-mortar retail with the convenience of ordering from home.

The option of having same-day shipping reduces cart abandonment by close to 25 per cent, he said, adding that it encourages consumers to shop more online.

''While it has its own challenges, we feel that few cities in India today provide the dynamism to make it work,'' Goenka said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)