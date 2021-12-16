Left Menu

MSN Laboratories receives tentative approval for generic version of Cangrelor

16-12-2021
Drug firm MSN Laboratories on Thursday said it has received tentative approval for its generic version of Cangrelor, used in patients undergoing coronary angioplasty to reduce risk of blood clots and heart attack, from the US health regulator.

The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) comes close on the heels of securing Indian regulator DCGI's approval for CANREAL injection, the generic version of Cangrelor, the company said in a statement.

''Besides reflecting the capability of MSN Laboratories to deliver products of high-quality standards, this development also provides impetus to our growth aspirations in an important market such as the US,'' MSN Group said.

It will be manufactured at a FDA and MHRA approved injectable facility in Hyderabad, it added.

