MTR Foods forays into fresh Idli and Dosa batter category

The Minute Fresh range has been developed on the basis of MTRs extensive knowledge and legacy in ethnic Indian food, along with the consumer insight that Idlis and Dosas are different products and hence the same batter cannot be utilised to make both, it said in a statement.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-12-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 16:29 IST
MTR Image Credit: Wikipedia
MTR Foods Pvt. Ltd, on Thursday announced its foray into the fresh Idli and Dosa batter category with the launch of MTR Minute Fresh. The Minute Fresh range has been developed on the basis of MTR's extensive knowledge and legacy in ethnic Indian food, along with the consumer insight that Idlis and Dosas are different products and hence the same batter cannot be utilised to make both, it said in a statement. The fresh batter formats will be available in three variants, it was stated. CEO, MTR Foods Pvt. Ltd, Sanjay Sharma, said, "The surge in this category post the lockdown cemented our decision to introduce the Minute Fresh range of Idli, Dosa and MTR Signature Dosa batters this year''. ''Owing to the unique demands of the fresh category, we have started a customised manufacturing unit, cold chain with a dedicated sales team that will cater only to MTR Minute Fresh'', he added. The new range of batters will be available across Bengaluru, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

