Left Menu

Tata Motors' bus brand Starbus crosses 1 lakh units cumulative sales mark

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 16:32 IST
Tata Motors' bus brand Starbus crosses 1 lakh units cumulative sales mark
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Thursday said its bus brand Starbus has crossed the 1 lakh units cumulative sales milestone.

The Starbus platform is available in varied configurations to suit a host of applications like staff and school transportation. It is also available as an electric bus and has been successfully running in several cities across India, the company said in a statement.

Tata Motors Vice-President (Product Line- Buses) Rohit Srivastava said, ''The Tata Starbus has proved to be the most versatile bus in the industry offering a luxury travel experience in the staff transportation application and safe and reliable travel as a school bus.'' It has become one of the strongest brands in the commercial vehicle industry and an integral part of India's transportation sector, he added.

With the Starbus, Tata Motors had introduced the original equipment manufacturer-built bus concept in India, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021