Portugal to keep tighter COVID border rules

Portugal's prime minister says he intends to keep tighter COVID-19 border controls in place beyond their planned end on January 9 because of the threat from the highly infectious new omicron variant.

He says Portugal is also likely to provide another booster shot next year for already vaccinated vulnerable people who are receiving a booster after having the COVID-19 jab earlier this year.

Portugal requires a negative test for all passengers on arriving flights.

Prime Minister António Costa told reporters Thursday that border controls will continue beyond January 9 and could even be tightened. He didn't elaborate.

The government had previously announced a “contention week” from Jan. 2-9, when working from home is mandatory and schools will be closed.

