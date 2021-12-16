Third India-Central Asia dialogue to be held on December 19
The third India-Central Asia dialogue will be held on December 19 in the national capital and it will be attended by the foreign ministers of Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Thursday.
It said the dialogue is expected to discuss further strengthening trade, connectivity and development cooperation between the two sides besides exchanging views on regional and global issues of mutual interests.
The foreign ministers are also scheduled to jointly call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
