Haryana Chief Minister inaugurates Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) of Karnal Smart City

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister of Haryana, inaugurated the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), the 'nerve centre' and a key component of Karnal Smart City project, recently, in the presence of Nishant Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, who is also the CEO of Karnal Smart city, Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of Police, and other senior government officials. With the inauguration of ICCC, a slew of smart traffic management systems in the city went alive. Over 500 CCTV cameras at various locations now enable the functioning of advanced systems such as adaptive traffic control, automatic number plate recognition, detection of red-light violation and speed-violation.

The inauguration also marks the rolling out of the public address system, various web and mobile apps related to city administration, building management system, environmental management system, among others. Integrated with IT systems of different government departments, ICCC would act as the city's emergency and disaster management centre enhancing safety, security and providing better public services in the city. It will also help the police in maintaining law and order. In his comments about the Smart City project, Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister, said, "I congratulate the residents for this ambitious project as it will ensure more facilities in ensuring better services." He added that Karnal Smart City will positively impact the lives of the citizens of Karnal, and ICCC is playing a key role in helping Karnal City improve the quality of urban services.

Nishant Kumar Yadav, CEO, Karnal Smart City, said that ICCC will establish an intensive framework to collect inputs from different departments such as police, fire, Karnal Municipal Corporation, and district administration on one platform. He informed that about 60 staff including 30 operators, 20 police personnel, and 10 municipal and other government officials are deployed to monitor the smart city platforms. Earlier, the Chief Minister visited the project site and congratulated the Karnal Smart City team, and project implementing agency, Madras Security Printers Pvt. Ltd. (MSP), the Master System Integrator of the ICCC Project in Karnal. MSP is a 45-year-old company based out of Chennai, specializing in e-governance solutions, track and trace solutions, Smart City solutions, smart card-based solutions, identity management and biometric solutions, data centre & IT/ITeS solutions and High-Security printing.

