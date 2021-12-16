Left Menu

Portugal on target for growth, deficit cut despite COVID surge, minister says

Portugal's economy will grow by 4.8% this year, in line with a government forecast issued before the latest surge of the coronavirus in Europe, which has so far had little economic impact in Portugal, the finance minister told Reuters. Joao Leao, who is part of the minority Socialist government facing a snap election on Jan. 30, also said the budget deficit could end up slightly below this year's target of 4.3% of GDP, supported by higher tax revenues and a strong labour market.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 17:44 IST
Portugal on target for growth, deficit cut despite COVID surge, minister says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Portugal's economy will grow by 4.8% this year, in line with a government forecast issued before the latest surge of the coronavirus in Europe, which has so far had little economic impact in Portugal, the finance minister told Reuters.

Joao Leao, who is part of the minority Socialist government facing a snap election on Jan. 30, also said the budget deficit could end up slightly below this year's target of 4.3% of GDP, supported by higher tax revenues and a strong labour market. Last year, the deficit soared to 5.8% due to measures to help families and companies through the pandemic, while the economy slumped 8.4%, its worst contraction since 1936.

"Portugal is in a phase of clear recovery. The economy doesn't seem to be affected by the new wave of the pandemic ... we are confident that we will grow around 4.8% this year," Leao said. As a result, public debt has resumed its downward trajectory, interrupted last year when it climbed to a record 135% of GDP, and should end this year at 126.9% of GDP, which Leao said was "very important to give confidence and credibility" to investors.

He said Portugal must nevertheless regain political stability and governability in the upcoming election, in order to sustain growth and ensure it can carry out investments financed by the EU's pandemic recovery fund. But with the Socialists unlikely to win a parliamentary majority despite a strong lead in opinion polls, analysts say the election is likely to change little.

The Socialists had ruled as a minority government with the support of two smaller left-wing parties but they and all opposition parties rejected the 2022 budget bill, triggering next month's vote. The government remains in full powers, but will have to roll over its 2021 spending plans on a monthly basis until a new budget is approved.

Leao said Portugal was complying with all goals and milestones agreed with Brussels and expected no difficulties with the approval of the next tranche of recovery funds, worth 1 billion euros, which should be received in the first quarter. He said he expected the European Central Bank to buy more bonds via its Asset Purchase Programme to allow for a "smooth transition" when its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme ends in March, retaining monetary policy stimulus as the spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19 clouds the outlook.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021