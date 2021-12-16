Left Menu

Olympics-Ski resorts to close from Jan. 4 in preparation for Beijing Games

The city hosting most of the skiing and snowboarding events in the Beijing Winter Olympics will close its ski resorts to tourists from Jan. 4 to allow for preparations and the smooth running of the Games that begin a month later, a local government notice said on Thursday.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-12-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 18:07 IST
Olympics-Ski resorts to close from Jan. 4 in preparation for Beijing Games
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • China

The city hosting most of the skiing and snowboarding events in the Beijing Winter Olympics will close its ski resorts to tourists from Jan. 4 to allow for preparations and the smooth running of the Games that begin a month later, a local government notice said on Thursday. Zhangjiakou, around 200 km (124 miles) northwest of the Chinese capital in Hebei province, will play host to the cross-country skiing, ski jumping, biathlon and snowboarding competitions in its Chongli district during the Winter Olympics, which take place from Feb. 4-20.

It will also stage events during the Winter Paralympics in March. There will be "precise controls" in Chongli from Jan. 4 until March 30 and its ski resorts will not accept tourists over that period, Zhangjiakou's culture and tourism bureau said on its official WeChat account.

Scenic spots in other districts will be open as normal but visitors to Zhangjiakou will need to show proof on arrival of a negative coronavirus test within the previous 48 hours, the bureau added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021