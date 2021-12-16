Left Menu

4 Rajdhani trains now operating with Tejas rakes: Railways

The Indian Railways on Thursday said it has started running four Rajdhani trains with new Tejas rakes to better the travel experience of passengers. The first Rajdhani train upgraded with Tejas rake was introduced in July on the Delhi-Mumbai route, it said. Currently, the Indian Railways is operating four Rajdhani trains with Tejas sleeper coaches, it mentioned.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 18:08 IST
4 Rajdhani trains now operating with Tejas rakes: Railways
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Railways on Thursday said it has started running four Rajdhani trains with new Tejas rakes to better the travel experience of passengers. The four Rajdhani trains that are being run with Tejas rakes now are Agartala-Anand Vihar, Mumbai-New Delhi, Mumbai-Hazrat Nizamuddin and Rajendra Nagar-New Delhi, the railways said in a statement.

These upgraded trains with Tejas rakes have new features such as automatic entrance doors, passenger announcement and passenger information system, fire and smoke detection system, fire suppression system, CCTV cameras and LED lights, it said.

The new rakes also have improved lavatory -- vacuum assisted flushing with bio-toilets, superior toilet fittings and touch-free soap dispenser, the statement said. The first Rajdhani train upgraded with Tejas rake was introduced in July on the Delhi-Mumbai route, it said. ''Currently, the Indian Railways is operating four Rajdhani trains with Tejas sleeper coaches,'' it mentioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021