4 Rajdhani trains now operating with Tejas rakes: Railways

The Indian Railways on Thursday said it has started running four Rajdhani trains with new Tejas rakes to better the travel experience of passengers. The four Rajdhani trains that are being run with Tejas rakes now are Agartala-Anand Vihar, Mumbai-New Delhi, Mumbai-Hazrat Nizamuddin and Rajendra Nagar-New Delhi, the railways said in a statement.

These upgraded trains with Tejas rakes have new features such as automatic entrance doors, passenger announcement and passenger information system, fire and smoke detection system, fire suppression system, CCTV cameras and LED lights, it said.

The new rakes also have improved lavatory -- vacuum assisted flushing with bio-toilets, superior toilet fittings and touch-free soap dispenser, the statement said. The first Rajdhani train upgraded with Tejas rake was introduced in July on the Delhi-Mumbai route, it said. ''Currently, the Indian Railways is operating four Rajdhani trains with Tejas sleeper coaches,'' it mentioned.

