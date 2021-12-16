Left Menu

Public sector bank employees go on two-day strike; services hit in J'khand

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 16-12-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 18:10 IST
Banking operation in Jharkhand was severely affected on Thursday as over 40,000 officers and employees of public sector lenders in the state joined a nationwide strike to protest against the Centre's move to privatise government-owned banks, officials said.

Over 3,200 public sector bank branches and most of 3,300 ATMs in the state were shut as the United Forum of Bank Union (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine associations, had given a two-day strike call from December 16.

''The strike, which is being observed against the Centre's decision to privatise PSBs, could affect an average daily transaction worth over Rs 3,000 crore in Jharkhand. The inconvenience to customers is regretted,'' UFBU convenor M L Singh said. In the Union Budget for 2021-22 presented in February, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had proposed to take up privatisation of two public sector banks.

To facilitate it, the government has listed the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, for introduction and passage during the current session of Parliament.

''We want immediate withdraw of the bill,'' Singh said.

Protesting against the central government's move to amend the banking regulation law, Rintu Rajak, convenor of UFBU, Jamshedpur, said the privatisation of PSBs would ''hit the backbone of the country's economy''.

Due to the strike, an average transaction of around Rs 1,200 crore a day in PSBs could be impacted in the Kolhan division, considered as the mineral-rich area and industrial hub of Jharkhand, he said.

Almost 1,300 bank branches and 800 ATMs stopped functioning in the Kolhan division, comprising East and West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharswan districts, after 4,000 officers and employees participated in the two-day strike.

