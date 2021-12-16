Left Menu

Global healthcare entrepreneurs from key BRICS nations call for technology enablement to boost women entrepreneurship

Global healthcare entrepreneurs from leading BRICS nations like India and South Africa voiced the need for technology enablement and creating a cohesive ecosystem to boost women entrepreneurship in the sector. The panelists were expressing their views in an interactive session on Challenges and Opportunities for Women Entrepreneurs in the Healthcare Sector organized by the BRICS CCI Women's Vertical (BRICS CCI WE).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 18:25 IST
Global healthcare entrepreneurs from key BRICS nations call for technology enablement to boost women entrepreneurship
BRICS CCI WE Session. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Global healthcare entrepreneurs from leading BRICS nations like India and South Africa voiced the need for technology enablement and creating a cohesive ecosystem to boost women entrepreneurship in the sector. The panelists were expressing their views in an interactive session on Challenges and Opportunities for Women Entrepreneurs in the Healthcare Sector organized by the BRICS CCI Women's Vertical (BRICS CCI WE). The eminent panellists included Dr Sunshine Neka Mbewana, Director & CEO Sunshine Medical Aesthetic & Wellness Clinic from South Africa; Dr Swati Maheshwari, Internal Medicine Specialist and Social Entrepreneur; Dr Priyanka Goyat, Orthodontist, Cosmetologist and Founder REJOVE Clinique and Padma Pandita Muku, Director Jai Sai Ram Hospital Pvt. Ltd. The session was moderated by Ruby Sinha, Convenor, BRICS CCI WE and Founder, sheatwork. Shormishtha Ghosh, Director, Business Advisory, BRICS CCI also shared her views on the occasion.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has also earlier highlighted the need for cooperation in the fields of Traditional Medicines and Digital Health amongst BRICS nations at the 12th BRICS Leaders' Summit. In her inaugural remarks, Shabana Nasim, Governing Body Member, BRICS CCI and Vertical Head, BRICS CCI WE said, "Despite of being at the very eye of the COVID storm, the healthcare sector has exhibited exceptional resilience and strength. With the growing synergy of automation and healthcare in India, the sector is graced to establish new landmarks in the coming years with women entrepreneurs being a critical aspect of this overall growth globally across BRICS nations."

Dr Sunshine Neka Mbewana, Director at Sunshine Medical Aesthetics (South Africa) said, "Efficient utilization of technology that is available at our disposal is critical for ensuring the growth and progress of any women entrepreneur within the healthcare sector." Dr Swati Maheshwari, Internal Medicine Specialist and Social Entrepreneur said, "The biggest positive about the digital healthcare revolution is one can monitor patients even from miles away and provide them with emergency medication and treatment. People have also exhibited a certain level of confidence in Tele Consultation and this has helped reaching out to doctors more easily."

Dr Priyanka Goyat, Orthodontist, Cosmetologist and Founder REJOVE Clinique said, "Dentistry has been a very under-penetrated market here in India, but with the amalgamation of technology & dental sciences we have been able to provide our patients with more holistic and reliable treatments, that too, at their doorsteps. Technologies like AI & ML are being used to predict post-treatment outcomes." Padma Pandita Muku, Director Jai Sai Ram Hospital Pvt. Ltd. "Telehealth has definitely played a big role during the pandemic, especially during the phase when there were acute shortages of beds and oxygen. During this period, we had time slots, wherein we would provide teleconsultation to patients who had self-quarantined themselves & were carrying out their treatments on their own."

With the advent of advanced AI, telemedicine, 3D Printing etc, the Healthtech market is expected to further strengthen its presence. Hence, providing women entrepreneurs across the healthcare sector with new avenues for growth & development. Based on recent industry estimates released by 'Unleashing the Healthtech Potential' by RBSA Advisors, India's health tech ecosystem is poised to be a $50 billion market by 2033, demonstrating an impressive compound annual growth rate of 39 per cent between 2020 to 2023. As per recent industry estimates, the telehealth market in India has exhibited a compound annual growth rate of 39.6 per cent & is expected to reach $10.6 billion by 2025. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021