Department of Posts on Thursday released a special commemorative stamp to mark the 75th anniversary of L&T Construction and Mining Machinery business. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has a legacy of pioneering critical equipment required for nation-building, Larsen & Toubro CEO & MD S N Subrahmanyan said. ''We are delighted that our Construction and Mining Machinery Business has been fulfilling the needs of the mining and construction sectors with high quality equipment and excellent service for the last 75 years,'' Subrahmanyan said.

As an engineering conglomerate, L&T has been instrumental in partnering with the nation and bringing into India cutting-edge technologies from across the world that has enabled in accelerating the growth of the nation, he added. *** *Fitness platform Fitpage raises $3 lakh from angel investors Fitpage, a subscription-based platform that focuses on improving cardiovascular health, has raised USD 3 lakh (about Rs 2.2 crore) from angel investors.

The latest funding from angel investors has taken the overall funding into the startup at USD 3.7 million (about Rs 28 crore).

In the latest round, Fitpage has raised USD 3 lakh from angel investors, including Gaurav Jaitly of Goldman Sachs India and Manoj Verma of Jaguar Security, the company said.

The money will be used for accelerating growth and acquiring complementary businesses, the endurance-first fitness platform said.

The platform, founded by Vikas Singh in April 2020, focuses on improving cardiovascular health.

