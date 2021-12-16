Zion Exhibition unveils its biggest clutter breaking platform, D-Arc Build

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bringing modern aesthetics to life, launched in January 2020, Zion Exhibitions brings exhibitions to life by redefining the exhibition landscape, and creating dynamic opportunities to build and enhance businesses. In today's scenario, construction industry received the highest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the period 2000-2020.

The Real Estate Industry in India contributes to 13% of GDP and is expected to reach $1 Tn by 2030. The ever-increasing demand for commercial space - Construction of office spaces, hotels, retail, entertainment units. The net office space absorption across India's largest six cities stood at 31.9 Mn sq. ft. in 2020. Encourages endless opportunities for 30 segments related to Design, Architecture, Building and construction related technologies. The brand has surmounted support of prominent associations like Construction Federation of India, Consulting Engineers Association of India, Hospitality procurement managers forum, Institute of Indian Interior Designers Delhi chapter as a knowledge partner, PHD chamber of commerce as industry partner, Morbi Ceramic Manufacturers Association, Rajkot hardware manufacturers association, Purchasing Professionals Forum India, India institute of Architect Chandigarh Chapter, Indian bath fitting manufacturer, Aligarh Hardware & locks traders association, Federation of Indian plywood & Panel industry, Ludhiana Architect Association and many more .

The Mega launch event of ZION EXHIBITIONS and Unveiling of a new platform D-Arc Build 2022 which stands for Design - Architecture - Building & Construction was held at The Grand, New Delhi on 10th December 2021. It was a National Level Business Networking evening with collective presence of Eminent Personalities from Design, Architecture & Build fraternity having Renowned Architects, Recognized Interior Designers, Eminent Builders & Developers, Prominent Lighting & Facade consultants, Prime Hoteliers, Industry Relevant Association Members, Representatives from Ministries & Embassies and Management of Leading Manufacturing Brands. The event witnessed a Knowledge Oriented Panel Discussion on 'Emerging Trends in Design' Moderated by Hemant Sud Chairman, IIID- Delhi Chapter (Moderator) Ar.Sonali Bhagwati, President, Designplus Architecture, Ar.Nilanjan Bhowal, Principal Architect, The Design Consortium, Ar.Sabina Reddy, Director, M Moser Associates, Ar.Nitin Killawala, Director, G-7 Architects, Ar. Prem Nath, Principal Architect, Premnath & Associates, Ar. Manmohan Khanna, Principal Architect, Khanna Manmohan Architects.

The highlight of the event was unveiling ceremony of the exhibition, D-Arc Build, a distinctive showcase of Design, Architecture, Building and Construction related technologies to be held on 22,23,24,25 September, 2022 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. India's finest knowledge sharing platform which promotes innovation in Construction & Infrastructure sector where exhibitors from around the world showcase their potential by providing detailed demonstrations of products and services within industry segmented pavilions, curated by seasoned professionals from the fraternity. A forum having potential for networking, franchising, marketing alliances, appointing dealers & distributors, branding and expanding national presence. Through "D-arc Build" it is expected that the bilateral trade, investments and business relations will get strengthened which will have a positive impact on economy through joint venture initiatives, employment generation and Export/Import competitiveness. Their aim is to serve as a catalyst for the expansion of Indian exhibition industry and promote trade internationally.

D-Arc Build strives to bring cutting-edge brands to the fore, and delivering year-round service with promised return on investment, brand visibility and networking avenues. Raising a unique benchmark in the Exhibition sector, D-Arc Build having four focused pavilions with 30 diverse segments spread across 25000 sqm, plans to offer its clients a well-researched platform with special attention to detail and a promise of superlative quality. Various allied events and knowledge oriented international conferences that have been planned for providing value to the business visitors. It is an ideal B2B networking platform for Architects & Interior designers, Builders & Developers, Dealers & Distributors, and Hoteliers & Purchase Heads, Facade consultants, Lighting & MEP consultants and Manufacturing Brands.

Speaking on the Mega Launch, Gurtej Singh Gill, Managing Director, Zion Exhibitions, commented, "We recognize that our strength is in developing and sustaining partnerships with our clients by continually surpassing their expectations. Zion Exhibitions understands the value of long-lasting relationships and the personal touch that they hold and is dedicated to strengthening and rewarding these long-term customer relationships. We fully understand the responsibility our company holds in the process of economic growth, boosting of businesses and development of the exhibition industry within the country and therefore, our exhibitions are planned with these goals in mind. Adarsh Singh, Managing Director elaborated, "We understand the challenges faced by Exhibitors & Visitors with existing exhibition organizers and hence, we aim to create a significant exhibiting platform that will raise the standards of the Indian exhibition industry. We aim to open International corridors with deeper penetration by bringing to the fore, key international players across the globe.

With the start of a new decade, Zion Exhibitions is set be India's Premium Expo organizing company, raising a unique benchmark in the Exhibition Industry. We take responsibility to give our best for the development of Indian Exhibition Industry and giving our share for economic growth of the nation. Zion Exhibitions transforms the world of exhibitions into compelling business for its clients while enhancing their brand awareness and contributing to their unparalleled success.

By creating most rewarding networking forum for the industry, curated as per industry requirements, Zion Exhibitions is set to mark its presence in Building &Construction, Medical Equipment's & Pharmaceuticals, Health & Fitness, Beverages & Spirits, Wedding & Jewelry, Safety & security, Toys & playground equipment Industry in the years to follow. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

