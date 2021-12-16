Left Menu

NTPC to raise Rs 1,175 cr via NCDs on Dec 20

The proceeds will be utilized for funding of capital expenditure, refinancing of existing loans and other general corporate purposes.NTPC has decided to issue unsecured NCDs of Rs 1,175 crore on 20 December, 2021, through private placement at a coupon of 6.74 per cent per annum with a door-to-door maturity of 10 years 3 months 25 days on 14 April 2032, it said in a regulatory filing.The bonds are proposed to be listed on NSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 18:51 IST
NTPC to raise Rs 1,175 cr via NCDs on Dec 20
  • Country:
  • India

NTPC on Thursday said it will raise Rs 1,175 crore on December 20, 2021 through issuance of unsecured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis. The proceeds will be utilized for funding of capital expenditure, refinancing of existing loans and other general corporate purposes.

''NTPC has decided to issue unsecured NCDs of Rs 1,175 crore on 20 December, 2021, through private placement at a coupon of 6.74 per cent per annum with a door-to-door maturity of 10 years 3 months 25 days on 14 April 2032,'' it said in a regulatory filing.

The bonds are proposed to be listed on NSE. Bond Trust Deed for these bonds will be duly executed as per the requirements of and within the period prescribed under the Companies Act and rules specified therein.

These bonds are being issued under the approval obtained through shareholders’ resolution dated September 28, 2021, it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021