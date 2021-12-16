EU regulator okays COVID-19 treatments from GSK-Vir and Sobi
The European Union's drug regulator on Thursday approved a COVID-19 treatment from British-U.S. duo GSK and Vir Biotechnology and another from Swedish drugmaker Sobi, as the bloc builds its defences against Omicron.
