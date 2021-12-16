Delhi Police closes carriageway at Chilla border briefly
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police on Thursday closed one carriageway at Chilla border briefly after some people gathered there, officials said.
The carriageway was closed for around 40 minutes, they said. ''Chilla Border is closed in the carriageway from Delhi to Noida as Noida Police has put iron barricades due to protest. Traffic will remain heavy on Noida Link Road. Commuters are advised to take alternate route via National Highway No.24 or DND or New Ashok Nagar,'' the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted. The traffic has now resumed on the stretch. PTI NIT SRY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
