Left Menu

Delhi Police closes carriageway at Chilla border briefly

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 19:19 IST
Delhi Police closes carriageway at Chilla border briefly
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police on Thursday closed one carriageway at Chilla border briefly after some people gathered there, officials said.

The carriageway was closed for around 40 minutes, they said. ''Chilla Border is closed in the carriageway from Delhi to Noida as Noida Police has put iron barricades due to protest. Traffic will remain heavy on Noida Link Road. Commuters are advised to take alternate route via National Highway No.24 or DND or New Ashok Nagar,'' the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted. The traffic has now resumed on the stretch. PTI NIT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021