Left Menu

Moscow Exchange to start trading shares in sanctioned Russian cyber firm on Dec. 17

Shares in Russian cybersecurity firm Positive Technologies will start trading on the Moscow Exchange on Dec. 17, the bourse said on Thursday. The United States imposed sanctions on the company in April that ban it from working with U.S. financial institutions.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 19:24 IST
Moscow Exchange to start trading shares in sanctioned Russian cyber firm on Dec. 17

Shares in Russian cybersecurity firm Positive Technologies will start trading on the Moscow Exchange on Dec. 17, the bourse said on Thursday.

The United States imposed sanctions on the company in April that ban it from working with U.S. financial institutions. The company told Reuters in May it was pressing ahead with initial public offering (IPO) plans regardless. The Moscow Exchange said 60 million securities in Positive Technologies would begin trading on Dec. 17 with a nominal value of 0.5 roubles ($0.0068) apiece.

The company will trade under the ticker POSI, it said. The company planned to sell its shares to 40,000-50,000 individuals, the company's founder and co-owner Yuri Maximov said in mid-November.

"We are entering the stock market in a specific way," Interfax cited Maximov as saying back then. He said shares held by over 1,000 current and former employees would start being sold at an allotted time. The U.S. Treasury in April blacklisted Positive Technologies and other IT firms for supporting Russian intelligence services, which the company described as "groundless accusations". Chief Operating Officer Maxim Pustovoy has said the blacklisting was based on "a misunderstanding and a mistake".

($1 = 73.4060 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021