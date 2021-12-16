Moscow Exchange to start trading shares in sanctioned Russian cyber firm on Dec. 17

Shares in Russian cybersecurity firm Positive Technologies will start trading on the Moscow Exchange on Dec. 17, the bourse said on Thursday.

The United States imposed sanctions on the company in April that ban it from working with U.S. financial institutions. The company told Reuters in May it was pressing ahead with initial public offering (IPO) plans regardless. The Moscow Exchange said 60 million securities in Positive Technologies would begin trading on Dec. 17 with a nominal value of 0.5 roubles ($0.0068) apiece.

The company will trade under the ticker POSI, it said. The company planned to sell its shares to 40,000-50,000 individuals, the company's founder and co-owner Yuri Maximov said in mid-November.

"We are entering the stock market in a specific way," Interfax cited Maximov as saying back then. He said shares held by over 1,000 current and former employees would start being sold at an allotted time. The U.S. Treasury in April blacklisted Positive Technologies and other IT firms for supporting Russian intelligence services, which the company described as "groundless accusations". Chief Operating Officer Maxim Pustovoy has said the blacklisting was based on "a misunderstanding and a mistake".

($1 = 73.4060 roubles)

