Argentina economy seen expanding 12% in Q3 on energy, farming growth

Argentina's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) likely expanded 12% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2021, according to the median estimate from a Reuters poll of analysts, rebounding sharply after a 10.2% slump in the same period last year. The South American grains-producing nation has seen its economy recover more quickly than initially expected after taking a big hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, with the government nudging up annual growth forecasts to around 10%.

"In the third quarter, a recovery in consumption stood out," said Isaías Marini, an economist at consultancy Econviews, who estimated a 12% rise and expected the recovery to last into the final quarter of the year as salaries picked up. "The salary improvements, recent easing (of restrictions) and the reactivation of credit suggest the year will end even above 10%. But short-term risks are the scarcity of reserves to finance growth, and the consequent exchange rate instability."

Estimates among 17 local and foreign analysts ranged from an outlier minimum of 6.6% to a high of 12.2% for the July-September quarter. The average forecast was an 11.4% rise. "One of the biggest drivers today comes from the extractive activity of oil and fuel production. The agricultural sector is also showing a good performance and outlook," said Pablo Besmedrisnik, economist a consulting firm Invenómica.

"The two sectors are key to getting the foreign exchange Argentina needs in the short and medium term." The South American nation, which posted a 17.9% GDP rise in the second quarter, is expected to report the third quarter figure later on Thursday.

