Left Menu

APM Terminals Pipavav, PRCL begin double-stack rail service to Jodhpur on hub-and-spoke model

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 19:41 IST
APM Terminals Pipavav, PRCL begin double-stack rail service to Jodhpur on hub-and-spoke model
  • Country:
  • India

APM Terminals Pipavav, in collaboration with Pipavav Rail Corporation Ltd (PRCL), has commenced double-stack rail service to Jodhpur via Sanand in Gujarat on a hub-and-spoke model, the company said on Thursday.

The initiative is likely to help the trade to connect with their markets quickly and competitively, APM Terminals Pipavav said in a statement.

The service is managed by PRCL, the joint venture between Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd and Indian Railways.

This is the first such service by PRCL, the private port operator said.

Jakob Friis Sorenson, managing director of APM Terminals Pipavav, said, ''The rail connection to Jodhpur via Sanand on the hub-and-spoke model will give an edge to our customers in connecting to their markets/ICDs (inland container depots) quickly. We extend all our support to the PRCL to make this connection big success.'' Being operated be on the hub-and-spoke model, the service will provide access to other ICDs, the port operator said.

PRCL became an active rail operator by starting the first train from Port Pipavav to Jodhpur on the electrified route in September this year.

The hub-and-spoke arrangement via Sanand will ensure timely evacuation from the port in lesser dwell time, thereby the swift movement of the cargoes for the customers, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021