US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after Fed gears up for inflation fight
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday after the Federal Reserve announced a faster wind-down of its pandemic-era stimulus, calming nerves around surging price pressures.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 108.85 points, or 0.30%, at the open to 36,036.28.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.28 points, or 0.20%, at 4,719.13, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 63.49 points, or 0.41%, to 15,629.08 at the opening bell.
