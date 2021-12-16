Sanctioned Russian cyber group Positive to list in Moscow on Dec. 17

Shares in Russian cybersecurity group Positive will start trading on the Moscow Exchange on Dec. 17, the bourse and the firm said on Thursday, becoming the first Russian cyber company to hold a public listing. The United States imposed sanctions on Positive Technologies, the major company in the group's arsenal, in April that ban it from working with U.S. financial institutions. Positive Technologies told Reuters in May it was pressing ahead with initial public offering (IPO) plans regardless.

The Moscow Exchange said 60 million securities in Positive Group would begin trading on Dec. 17 with a nominal value of 0.5 roubles ($0.0068) apiece. The company will trade under the ticker POSI, it said.

"In order to ensure liquidity, Positive Group has already entered into market-making agreements with three Russian brokers, which will support buy and sell orders on trades," Positive Group said in a statement, without disclosing the names of the brokers. The company planned to sell its shares to 40,000-50,000 individuals, the company's founder and co-owner Yuri Maximov said in mid-November.

"We are entering the stock market in a specific way," Interfax cited Maximov as saying back then. He said shares held by over 1,000 current and former employees would start being sold at an allotted time. The U.S. Treasury in April blacklisted Positive Technologies and other IT firms for supporting Russian intelligence services, which the company described as "groundless accusations". Chief Operating Officer Maxim Pustovoy has said the blacklisting was based on "a misunderstanding and a mistake".

At least 10 Russian firms could hold IPOs in 2022, extending a listing spree that started a year ago, if their plans are not thwarted by geopolitics, including Ukraine tensions, or other risks, according to bankers and advisers. ($1 = 73.4060 roubles)

