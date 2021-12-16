Left Menu

Delta Air Lines no longer expects to lose money in Q4

At the same time, demand for airline tickets is strengthening.This month, the AAA forecast that more than 109 million people will travel 50 miles or more during the holiday season between December 23 and January 2.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-12-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 20:58 IST
Delta Air Lines no longer expects to lose money in Q4
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Delta Air Lines no longer expects to lose money in Q4 Delta Air Lines no longer expects to lose money in the fourth quarter with travel during the holiday season heating up.

The company said Thursday that it now foresees an adjusted profit of approximately $200 million in the final quarter of the year. In October Delta cautioned that it expected a "modest'' loss in the fourth quarter due to rising fuel prices.

Shortly after the company issued that forecast, however, crude prices that had been soaring throughout the year began to ease. At the same time, demand for airline tickets is strengthening.

This month, the AAA forecast that more than 109 million people will travel 50 miles or more during the holiday season between December 23 and January 2. Airlines, according to AAA, will see a 184% increase from last year. Airlines are also wrestling with the same issues afflicting many of the country's employers. staff shortages and other hurdles that have emerged as the U.S. emerges from the worst of the pandemic. That can limit flights available and increase ticket prices. Delta reported a $1.2 billion profit in its third quarter, helped by federal pandemic aid for the airline industry. The carrier lost money throughout 2020 during the pandemic and after a loss to start the year, it's put up two profitable quarters and appears headed for another.

Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc., based in Atlanta, rose more than 2% before the market open and shares of other major carriers rose as well.

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021