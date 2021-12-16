Left Menu

Sundial inaugurated inside NTPC premises at Kahalgaon

PTI | Bhagalpur | Updated: 16-12-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 21:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A sundial installed inside the NTPC premises near here was inaugurated on Thursday by a top official of the public sector undertaking.

General manager of NTPC Kahalgaon, Arindam Sinha, inaugurated the ''dhoop ghadi'' which is situated inside a 3 MW solar power unit.

The horological device helps record the time based upon the solar position and the shadow cast on the earth on account of sunshine.

Showering praise on personnel of the civil engineering wing of NTPC for developing the sundial, Sinha said ''it is a heritage which we must preserve for posterity''.

