Left Menu

PM Imran Khan inaugurates upgraded Skardu airport to attract international tourists to Gilgit-Baltistan region

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 16-12-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 21:08 IST
PM Imran Khan inaugurates upgraded Skardu airport to attract international tourists to Gilgit-Baltistan region
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday formally inaugurated the upgraded airport in Skardu to attract foreign tourists to the strategically located Gilgit-Baltistan region.

India maintains that Pakistan has no locus standi on Gilgit-Baltistan and that it has illegally and forcibly occupied the territory.

The Ministry of External Affairs had earlier said that India "firmly rejects" the attempt by Pakistan to bring material changes to a part of Indian territory which is under Islamabad's "illegal and forcible occupation" and asked the neighbouring country to immediately vacate such areas.

The Pakistan government decided on December 2 to upgrade the status of the domestic aerodrome in Skardu to an international airport.

"The elevation to an international airport would bring untold changes for the locals," Prime Minister Khan said.

Khan said that Gilgit-Baltistan was among the most beautiful mountainous regions in the world and tourists would come from all over the world after the upgradation of the airport and improvement of roads.

He also inaugurated the 167-km Jaglot-Skardu road, the main link between Gilgit and Skardu, the two major cities of Gilgit-Baltistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021